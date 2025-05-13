Govt committed to ensuring smooth Eid travel: Asif Mahmud | interim government News

He further stated, "To ensure smooth and uninterrupted Eid travel, the interim government has already held an inter-ministerial meeting.

Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring safe and hassle-free travel for home-bound passengers ahead of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

In a post on his verified Facebook profile, he mentioned that the Ministry of Railways has decided to add extra train carriages to accommodate the surge in travelers during the holiday

He further stated, "To ensure smooth and uninterrupted Eid travel, the interim government has already held an inter-ministerial meeting.

The adviser added that comprehensive measures have been taken to address common passenger concerns such as fare manipulation, extortion, and theft across road, rail and water transport systems.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Asif Mahmud said that just like during Eid-ul-Fitr, every effort is being made to ensure the comfort, safety and happiness of travelers heading home to celebrate Eid.