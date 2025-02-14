Govt continues talks with foreign agencies to establish skill development centres: Alam | Miscellaneous News

Chief Adviser's Press Shafiqul Alam has said the interim government continues talks with foreign agencies to set up skill development centres in Bangladesh.

"We are looking into what logistical support they (foreign organisations) want in this regard," he told a press conference in Dubai on February 13, according to a message received here last night.

Replying to a question, Alam said the problems that Bangladeshi expatriates have been facing in the UAE could not be dealt with over night but the government is working sincerely to resolve those.

The press secretary said one of the government's priorities is how it can develop skilled manpower and send them abroad.

He said the chief adviser joined a community engagement programme with Bangladeshi expatriates during his Dubai tour and listen to their problems.

Alam said the chief adviser discussed issues related to visa and labour and the problems that the Bangladeshi expatriates are facing in the UAE.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder was present at the press conference.

Source: BSS