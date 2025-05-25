Govt employees continue strike at Secretariat over draft service ordinance | Miscellaneous News

Employees from various departments refrained from work and gathered within the Secretariat premises to voice their opposition to the ordinance.

Government employees continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Sunday at the Secretariat, demanding the withdrawal of the draft Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, disrupting official activities.

Organised under the banner of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees United Council, the protest began in the morning and was going on as of 12:40pm.

A significant number of officials and staff took part in the demonstration early in the day.

Later, the protestors moved to the main gate of the Secretariat, where they held a protest rally.

By 11:30am, entry and exit of vehicles through the gate were completely blocked, hampering normal operations.

The draft ordinance received a nod from the Advisory Council on May 22, prompting employees to go on strike in protest, according to the demonstrators.

In response, the government has assigned four advisers to review the draft further.

Protestors have strongly condemned the ordinance, labelling it ‘repressive and draconian’, and are demanding its immediate cancellation.

They argue that the proposed amendments would curtail employee rights and increase government control over civil servants.