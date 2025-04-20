Govt mulls separate pay 'grade' for primary teachers: Bidhan | interim government News

District Primary Education Office organized the meeting at Magura auditorium here.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder today said that the government is mulling over making a separate salary 'grade' for primary teachers.

"The government has already started thinking about teacher's promotions and a separate salary grade," he said in a view exchanging meeting with headmasters of primary schools in the district.

In the meeting, the issues of improving the quality of primary education, teachers' promotions and salary structure revision were discussed.

The adviser assured the headmasters of recruiting more teachers as soon as possible to resolve the teacher crisis.

Magura Deputy Commissioner Ohidul Islam presided over the meeting.

Additional Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Md Atiqur Rahman, Divisional Deputy Director Dr Shafiqul Islam and various education officers and administrative personnel of the district were present, among others, on the occasion.