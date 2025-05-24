Govt must ensure justice for July killings, reforms alongside elections | NCP News

“A roadmap must be presented simultaneously for trial, reform and elections. This would help build a sense of comfort among political parties,” he added.

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Saturday said the current interim government must not focus solely on holding elections but should also ensure justice for the July killings, address past crimes and state reform.

"Only holding an election is not enough. The government must head toward elections through ensuring the trial for July uprising killings, past crimes, and state reform," said Nahid at a press briefing at its central office at the city's Bangla Motor.

He said their expectation is that Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will engage in dialogue with political parties and work toward a solution.

The NCP leader demanded the announcement of a ‘July Declaration’ within a specific timeframe.

He questioned whether the interim government was merely an election-time government or one tasked with fulfilling the aspirations of the people’s uprising.

“We believe this interim government emerged from the context of a mass uprising. Therefore, it has a responsibility to implement its aspirations,” he added.

Calling for responsible behaviour by all, Nahid said, “Given the current situation, national security and the vision for a future democratic Bangladesh both political parties and the public must act responsibly.”