Govt to act on immediate media reforms: Dr Yunus | Miscellaneous News

The Media Reform Commission submitted its report to the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna. Senior journalist Kamal Ahmed, who is heading the Media Reform Commission, also had a meeting with the Chief Adviser. Commission members were present.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said the interim government will take steps to implement the Media Reform Commission's proposals that can be done without delay.

“We want to implement the reform proposals that are immediately implementable. For that, I would like the Reform Commission to submit the recommendations quickly that need to be done immediately or can be implemented quickly,” he said.

Dr Yunus termed the work of the Media Reform Commission led by senior journalist Kamal Ahmed invaluable.

He suggested working towards making this report available to other people, including students of journalism departments of universities.

After receiving information from the Commission that Bangladeshi television channels cannot be viewed from abroad because domestic television channels are forced to use a specific satellite, Dr Yunus said the government will take necessary measures so that Bangladeshis living abroad and interested foreigners can watch Bangladesh television channels.

Briefing the reporters in front of State Guest House Jamuna, Commission chief Kamal Ahmed said they want to see quality newspapers, TV channels and radios survive through "fair and transparent" competition.

He said the media is seeking accountability from the politicians and the bureaucrats but the question is there about the accountability of mass media.

Kamal Ahmed said it is a big question globally today who are the owners of the media outlets.

He said there have been no changes in the media ownership, but newsroom leaders have been changed only in line with those political parties who are likely to be in power in the near future.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was present during the media briefing.

On November 18, the interim government formed the 11-member Media Reform Commission with an aim to make media independent, stronger and objective.

Source: UNB