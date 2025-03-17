Govt to amend act, proposes tribunal for child rape cases | interim government News

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Council of Advisers held on Monday with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

The interim government has in principle decided to bring necessary changes into the existing Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, including introducing a provision, to have a tribunal to deal with child rape cases.

A final approval is likely to come on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Council of Advisers held on Monday with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul and Environment, Forests and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan briefed reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.

Adviser Asif Nazrul said there is no relation between the proposed changes and the case of Magura girl as her case will be settled in an expedited manner.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present.

Source: UNB