Govt won’t make decision alone regarding ban on AL: Mahfuj | interim government News

Mahfuj made the remarks responding to a query from a journalist after visiting the Purba Narayanpur Islamia Junior Dakhil Madrasa at Isapur Union of Ramganj Upazila in the district this afternoon. Earlier, he arrived at his village home here and met with his family members. Mahfuj offered “Munajat” at his paternal grandparents’ graves too.

LAKSHMIPUR, April 2: Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam today said the government will not take any decision alone regarding the ban on Awami League (AL) rather the decision will be taken following consultation with political parties and development partners or other stakeholders.

“The government thinks it cannot make the decision alone to ban the AL without consultation with other political parties, and our local and foreign partners and stakeholders,” he said.

Though the country’s people repeatedly demanded banning of Awami League, the adviser said, “But we believe the government will make this decision after consultation and reviewing the matter involving all”.

Mahfuj made the remarks responding to a query from a journalist after visiting the Purba Narayanpur Islamia Junior Dakhil Madrasa at Isapur Union of Ramganj Upazila in the district this afternoon.

Earlier, he arrived at his village home here and met with his family members. Mahfuj offered “Munajat” at his paternal grandparents’ graves too.

Speaking on the next general elections, the adviser said that Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus had stated that elections would be held between December of this year and June 2026.

“It will depend on how much reforms will take place and how these will be made. We should keep the elections limited within this period. The government has no ambition rather than that,” Mahfuj said.

Noting that there is no ambiguity over the elections, he categorically said definitely the polls will be held.

“There are two timelines -December or June- and the election will be held within this timeframe. The government may not go beyond these timelines. Political parties should take preparation. The election will take place,” he added.

About the Media Reform Commission, Mahfuj said the recommendations of the commission will be reviewed involving all stakeholders.

“We will reform how much we can during the current interim government's tenure. Specifically, the issue of media workers' wages and benefits is on the top of the priority. There is also the issue of ownership. These are being reviewed,” he added.

Mahfuj’s father, also Organizing Secretary of Isapur Union BNP, Azizur Rahman Bachchu Molla, Organizer of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP) Hamza Mahbub and Convener of Lakshmipur District Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Arman Hossain, Spokesperson Bayezid Hossain, and Chief Organizer Saiful Islam Murad were present on the occasion.

Later, the information adviser exchanged views with local administration and dignitaries at Upazila Parishad Hall Room. Prior to this, Mahfuj joined a social programme at the Ramganj Government College ground.

He also exchanged views with local people at his Majupur village home in Lamchar. Soruce: BSS