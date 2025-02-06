‘Green and Clean School Campus Contest’ inaugurated | Miscellaneous News

The program was jointly organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU).

The ‘Green and Clean School Campus Contest’ was inaugurated on Thursday (February 6). Aligning with the mission and vision of the contest, the inaugural program was held at the International Conference Room of International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) in the city.

Siddique Zobair, Senior Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education and Secretary General, Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Professor Dr. Raheel Qamar, Head of Science and Environment Sector, ICESCO was present online and gave speech for the audience at the event.

The event was chaired by Zubaida Mannan, Deputy Secretary General, Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU).

Siddika Sultana, Executive Director of ESDO, esteemed members of the jury panel, teachers from 10 UNESCO ASPnet member schools of Dhaka, officials and representatives of the concerned ministries/divisions and various organizations were present at the event.

In his speech ICESCO representative, emphasized the urgent need to train future generations in environmental stewardship. The chief guest delivered a keynote speech highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of sustainability in education.

He praised the initiative for encouraging environmental awareness among students and underscored the importance of collective action in addressing climate challenges.

The chair of the event gave thanks everyone for their brilliant effort and hope to have a prospective and healthy environment for all.

Mentionable, the primary objectives of the contest are to promote environmental awareness, encourage practical action, foster collaboration and community engagement, cultivate leadership and innovation and ensure long-term sustainability

The duration of the contest will be three months, which is adjustable based on school calendar. Besides, the content of the contest is open to all students, faculty, and staff members from ten selected schools in the Dhaka City.