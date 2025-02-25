Hasina spearheaded Pilkhana carnage for two days: Fakhrul | Miscellaneous News

Fakhrul made the allegation on Tuesday morning after placing wreaths at the graves of the martyred military officers and personnel at the military cemetery in Banani, Dhaka, marking the National Martyred Army Day.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that the massacre at Pilkhana lasted for two days under the leadership of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Fakhrul made the allegation on Tuesday morning after placing wreaths at the graves of the martyred military officers and personnel at the military cemetery in Banani, Dhaka, marking the National Martyred Army Day.

"This day is a dark chapter for the army. The enemies of the armed forces killed 57 brilliant military officers that day. Their objective was to destroy the country's security system," Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader said they appreciate the government for declaring this day as a national day. “We also extend our condolences to the families of the slain military personnel."

Source: UNB