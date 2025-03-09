HC asks BTRC to remove photos of Magura rape victim from social media | Miscellaneous News

HC asks BTRC to remove photos of Magura rape victim from social media

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury issued this order on a suomuto (voluntary) move after Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Mahsib Hossain placed newspaper reports on the issue before the court.

The High Court today ordered Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove all pictures of the eight-year-old child, who was raped in Magura on March 6, from social media.

The BTRC was asked to implement the HC order immediately.

While placing the reports, Barrister Mahsib prayed to the HC to direct the government to take necessary measures to protect the child's health.

The HC may pass an order on this issue later, the lawyer told The Daily Star.