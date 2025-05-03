Hefazat-e-Islam to hold nationwide demo on May 23 | Miscellaneous News

Earlier, Maulana Mahfuzul Haque, Nayeb-e-Ameer of the party read-out their 12-point demand including cancellation of the Reform Commission on Women Affairs formed by the interim government.

Hefazat-e-Islam will stage demonstrations across the country on May 23 to press home their various demands, including cancellation of the report of the Reform Commission on Women Affairs.

Addressing the rally, the Hefazat leaders urged the government not to allow any anti-Quran and anti-Sunnah policies to be implemented in a country where 90 per cent of the population is Muslim.

They called upon the interim government to immediately cancel the report of the Reform Commission of Women Affairs.

Speakers at the rally said Hefazat-e-Islam is prepared to sacrifice lives to protect the sovereignty and independence of Bangladesh but will not tolerate any actions that go against the Quran and Sunnah.

They questioned why no investigation commission has been formed to probe the alleged killings at the Shapla Chattar rally while commissions were formed for the BDR mutiny and the July movement.

They said while political cases against members of various political parties have been withdrawn cases filed during the tenure of what they termed the ‘fascist’ Sheikh Hasina regime against Hefazat leaders and activists remain unresolved.

They demanded immediate withdrawal of all such cases.

Hefazat leaders also urged the government to play an active role in ending what they called ‘Muslim genocide and oppression’ in Palestine and India.

Thousands of leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam gathered at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka to attend their pre-announced grand rally, to press home their five-point demand including withdrawal of cases filed against their leaders and activists immediately

The rally began around 9:00am and ended at 1:00pm.

Earlier, the Hefazat activists brought out a procession in the Baitul Mukarram area of the capital and chanted various slogans.

They also urged people to join the programme in support of Islam and justice.

Members of various security forces including plainclothes and uniformed police have been stationed at key points across the city since early morning.