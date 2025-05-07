High-level UAE delegates visit Bangladesh | Miscellaneous News

The UAE delegates led by Al Nahayan, also a former minister for higher education, arrived on a short visit in Dhaka at 2:45pm when they were received by Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday thanked the United Arab Emirates for significant progress towards resuming visas for Bangladeshi nationals and welcomed investment proposals from the country in various sectors.

Professor Yunus conveyed his gratitude to Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mobarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE, who led a high-level delegation in a meeting with the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The UAE delegates led by Al Nahayan, also a former minister for higher education, arrived on a short visit in Dhaka at 2:45pm when they were received by Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Ahmed Bin AliAl Sayegh, minister of state, ministry of foreign affairs, UAE, Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, under secretary of the ministry of investment, were part of the delegates.

“I am here under the instruction of our President to express solidarity and underline our friendship with Bangladesh,” Al Nahayan told the Chief Adviser.

“We appreciate the enhanced dialogue that our two governments have been arranging in recent times. We wish to assure and collaborate in all areas from investment to visas,” Al Nahayan said.

Appreciating the gesture, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus said, “We welcome the engagement and support, we also welcome investment in a range of industries.”

Mentioning the relaxation of visa regime, the Chief Adviser said, “Thank you for opening the door. Few steps still need to be taken, we hope that we will remain engaged and resolve those issues.”

The UAE recently started issuing between 30 to 50 visit visas on a daily basis.

Bulk visas for business delegations have also been expedited in recent weeks. In addition, the online system for skilled employment visas has been re-activated by the Ministry of Human Resources.

Visas for marketing managers, hotel staff, etc. have issued via this route in recent weeks.

Furthermore, five hundred visas for security guards have just been issued with another thousand approved in the immediate pipeline.

UAE Ambassador to Dhaka Abdullah Ali Al Hmodi and Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Mr. Tareq Ahmed were also present at the meeting.

The UAE delegates left Bangladesh after the meeting.