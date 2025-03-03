History maker are above politics: DU VC | University News

The Vice Chancellor said March 2 is one of the important events in history in determining our national identity. This year's Flag Hoisting Day has taken on a new dimension in the context of the July mass uprising.

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan has said the history makers are more than political figures and their identity should not consider from political point of view.

“Those who make history are above politics and I do not want to see political identity of the history makers,” the VC said while addressing a programme marking the historic 'Flag Hoisting Day' at Dhaka University today.

Earlier, the VC inaugurated the programme by hoisting the national flag.

Recalling the contribution of the then DUCSU leaders and student leaders of Dhaka University for hoisting country’s flag at the Arts Building for the first time, he said the event gives us courage.

He urged for national unity, saying, the nation is going through a transitional period amid multifaceted conspiracies.

Stating that Dhaka University has always stood beside the nation in any need, the Vice-Chancellor said, “We inherit the proud legacy of the history and we will remain always ready to face any challenge before the nation.”

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. Sayema Haque Bidisha presided over the programme while DU Treasurer Professor Dr. M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, acting Registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed, Arts Faculty Dean Professor Dr. Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan spoke among others on the occasion.

