Home Adviser calls for improving quality of education | Miscellaneous News

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today stressed the need to emphasize on improving the quality of education.

“Education has expanded compared to the past, but the quality has not increased. It is notenough to promote students by simply increasing their marks; the merit of the students should be properly reflected in the evaluation. There should be no compromise on the quality of education,” he said.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the 133rd annual sports competition and award distribution ceremony of Ichhapura Government Model High School in Sirajdikhan Upazila here this afternoon.Mentioning that education has now become a business, Jahangir said, “Teachers are also responsible for this, along with all of us.”

The Home Adviser called upon the students to build a united social movement against corruption describing corruption as one of the main problems of Bangladesh. “If corruption can be controlled, the country will move forward,” he said.Jahangir said another big problem of Bangladesh is the spread of illegal drugs.

“The youths are getting addicted to it. It is also important to build a social movement against this,” he said. Highlighting various development schemes in Munshiganj, the adviser said that about Tk 700 crore has been allocated for the development of roads and infrastructure in this district.

Jahangir said that a medical college will be established in Munshiganj, for which a suitable place is being searched. Acting Principal of Ichhapura Government Model High School Md. Jamal Hossain Miah presided over the program.

Munshiganj District Police Superintendent Shamsul Alam Sarkar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ataul Gani Osmani, eminent social worker and Chairman of the International Farakka Committee Tipu Sultan, Sirajdikhan Upazila BNP President Abdul Quddus Dhiren, Ichhapura Union BNP Vice President Md. Wahiduzzaman Milon, among others, spoke at the function.

source: bss