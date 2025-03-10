Home Adviser orders law enforcers to adopt tougher stance to prevent crimes | interim government News

Responding to reporters’ queries, the adviser said the government is committed to maintaining law and order during Ramadan.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday instructed the law enforcement agencies to adopt a stricter stance against crimes and disturbing activities.

"Strict legal action will be taken against criminals and justice will be ensured through due process. No one will be spared,” he said while talking to reporters after an early morning visit to four police stations in Dhaka—Tejgaon, Dhanmondi, Shahbagh, and New Market police stations.

"To ensure security, around 100 checkpoints have been set up at strategic points across the capital, and patrols have been intensified in crime-prone areas," he said.

Senior officials from the Home Ministry were assigned to monitor nighttime security operations at the checkpoints and patrol teams, he added.

"The law will take its course against those engaging in organised mob activities, theft, robbery, extortion, rape, and violence against women and children," he warned.

The visits were part of an initiative to reinforce law and order during the holy month.

During his visit, the adviser inspected the reception areas, detention cells, and other facilities at the police stations.

He gave necessary directives to law enforcement personnel to to remain more vigilant, proactive, and alert in carrying out their responsibilities.

On his way, Lt Gen Jahangir also visited several checkpoints set up at key locations in Dhaka and spoke with the officers stationed there.

Source: UNB