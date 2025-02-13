IB meets with Hajj agency owners | Miscellaneous News

Islami Bank (IB) recently organized a view-exchange meeting with Hajj agency owners to discuss and promote its specialized financial services tailored for Hajj agencies. The event took place at Local hotel in Dhaka and was attended by key officials from Islami Bank, Visa, and prominent Hajj agency representatives.

Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of Islami Bank, graced the event as the chief guest. Sabbir Ahmed, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa was present as the chair while Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director; Dr. M. Kamal Uddin Jasim, Deputy Managing Director; Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Executive Vice President Md. Shahadat Hossain, proprietor of The Islamia Travels & Tours and Md. Mahmudur Rahman, partner of Euro Air International, were present as special guest.

Md. Maznuzzaman, Executive Vice President, delivered the welcome speech. Besides, senior executives of bank’s head office and proprietors of different Hajj agencies attended the event, said a press release on Thursday.

During the meeting, Islami Bank highlighted its Visa-branded Hajj Agent Card services designed to streamline financial transactions for Hajj agencies. This innovative banking solution allows Hajj agents to efficiently manage funds related to Hajj packages, payments, and pilgrim services. With the Hajj Agent Card, agents can make purchases and withdraw money from any Visa-branded ATM or Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal in Saudi Arabia, ensuring a hassle-free experience for both agents and pilgrims.

Sabbir Ahmed, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Visa said, “At Visa, we believe in being the best way to pay and be paid. By launching this Sharia-compliant credit card with Islami Bank, we aim to serve the unique needs of pilgrims and Hajj agency representatives with a range of benefits including earning Mukafa (reward points)every time they pay with the Tijarah card, that can be donated as Sadakah.

We feel honoured to serve pilgrims during this pious time with safe, secure payments through Visa and give them a more well-rounded Hajj experience this year.”

The discussions emphasized the importance of seamless financial solutions to support the growing needs of Hajj agencies and enhance the overall experience for pilgrims.