Freshers’ Reception at SU on Thursday | University News

Member of University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Dr. Mohammad Anwar Hossen has given consent to be present as Chief Guest at the event.

The Freshers’ Reception Program of Sonargaon University (SU) will be held on Thursday (February 20). The event will be held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) at Khamarbari of Farmgate in the capital.

Member of University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Dr. Mohammad Anwar Hossen has given consent to be present as Chief Guest at the event.

Azizul Bari (Sheepu), Advisor, SU will address the event as Special Guest. Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Shamim Ara Hassan will preside over the function.