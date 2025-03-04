Non-govt teachers continue sit-in for govt facilities | School News

Teachers from over 2,000 non-government secondary schools continued their sit-in at the same place for the 9th consecutive day on the day, demanding monthly payment order facilities for them.

Teachers of non-government primary and secondary schools from across the country continued their separate sit-in programmes in the capital Dhaka on Monday, demanding government facilities.

Primary school teachers observed their sit-in in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka for the 16th consecutive day on Monday, demanding the nationalisation of 4,159 non-government primary schools.

Teachers from over 2,000 non-government secondary schools continued their sit-in at the same place for the 9th consecutive day on the day, demanding monthly payment order facilities for them.

Protesters from both the sections said that as they had not got any assurances from the government yet, they would continue their movements until their demands were met.

They were living in inhuman condition without salaries or minimum salaries, they added.

In front of the Press Club, teachers from both the groups occupied the footpath where they were seen sitting and sleeping.

Among them, there were many female teachers.

Under the banner of Bangladesh Non-Government Primary Teachers’ Association, teachers from different districts, including the three Chittagong Hill Tracts districts, were present at the spot.

The association president, Mamun-ur-Rashid Khokon, told New Age that they had been observing the sit-in programme since February 16.

‘In 2013, out of about 30,000 non-government primary schools, the government nationalised 26,193 schools having 1.04 lakh teachers,’ he said and alleged that the rest of the schools were not nationalised due to political vengeance and bureaucratic complexities.

He mentioned that for the nationalisation of the rest of the schools, they had held demonstrations in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2024.

The association general secretary, Md Firoz Uddin, claimed that they did not get any salaries from the schools.

He mentioned that they had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Adviser’s Office on Monday.

Some teachers said that occasionally some people donated funds to the schools, otherwise they earned their livelihood by doing tuitions or farming.

Replying to a question, they said that the monthly token money collected from students was used for the maintenance of schools.

Under the banner of United Non-MPO Unity Council, teachers of non-government secondary schools from different districts have continued their sit-in programme since February 23.

The association’s information secretary, Hasan-ul Banna, said that they were demanding MPO facilities for about 2,500 schools.

‘We do not get any salaries from the schools,’ he said.

Teachers from different districts said that they were victims of political vengeance during the authoritarian Awami League regime which was ousted on August 5, 2024, in a student-led mass uprising.

On Sunday, they submitted a memorandum to the Chief Adviser’s Office, stating their demand.

On Monday, some Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and Jatiya Nagorik Party joint member secretary Md Faisal Mahmud came to the protest venue to express their solidarity with the protesting teachers, said a press release issued by the council.

Source : New Age