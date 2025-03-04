No short supply of daily essentials: Adviser Sakhawat | interim government News

In response to a question from the press, the adviser said adequate measures had been taken to maintain the steady flow of imports, preventing any supply gaps in the market.

Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain said on Tuesday that an adequate amount of daily essentials had been imported, eliminating the risk of any short supply.

Speaking after a cheque handover ceremony at the Secretariat, the adviser said there were no disruptions in the supply of essential goods despite some ongoing issues with edible oil.

He added that importers who fail to collect goods from the port within the specified timeframe would be subjected to a threefold fine as part of efforts to maintain the smooth operation of the supply chain.

Earlier, he participated in a cheque handover ceremony for the families of six workers who lost their lives in the December accident involving the MV Al-Bakhira cargo vessel in the Meghna River at Haimchar, Chandpur.

The Labour Welfare Foundation provided Tk 2 lakh, while Noyapara Group, an importing company, contributed Tk 3 lakh to the victims' families.

