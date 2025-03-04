JU plans for mandatory dope test for freshers | University News

The decision was made at the central admission test management committee, chaired by JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, said Ali Reza.

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have planned to launch a mandatory dope test of the freshers for admission in the academic session 2024-25.

Syed Mohammed Ali Reza, deputy registrar (academic), confirmed it today.

The decision was made at the central admission test management committee, chaired by JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, said Ali Reza.

“The applicant must undergo a dope test at a medical college or clinic assigned by a university administration under government-recognized policies. If the dope test shall be diagnosed as positive, the applicant is ineligible for university enrollment,” he added.

Source : BSS