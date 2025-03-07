SUST VC pays courtesy call on education adviser | University News

The SUST VC highlighted the various developmental activities, research progress and future plans of the university.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Shahjalal University of Science & Technology (SUST) Professor Dr AM Sarwaruddin Chowdhury today paid a courtesy call on new Education Adviser Professor Dr CR Abrar at the Secretariat here.

The meeting was held at 3 pm, said a ministry press release.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to expansion of higher education and research activities and promotion of technology-based education.

The SUST VC highlighted the various developmental activities, research progress and future plans of the university.

He said that SUST has always been working towards attaining research excellence and the expansion of technology-based education.

The VC also invited the Education Advisor to attend the next convocation ceremony of the university.

Praising various achievements of the SUST, the education adviser assured of providing all possible support for the development of research and education at the university.

Secretary to the VC Dr AFM Salauddin and officials of the ministry were present at the time.

Source: BSS