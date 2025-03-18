Up to Tk 4,000 discount, cashback on bKash payment | Miscellaneous News

Throughout the month of Ramadan and ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, customers can enjoy discount offers on shopping with bKash payment at top superstores across the country.

Like previous years, the country’s largest MFS provider bKash, has brought up to Tk 4,000 discount and cashback offers for online and offline shopping to make Ramadan and Eid shopping easier, affordable and exciting for the customers.

The discount and cashback offers can be enjoyed on bKash payment at well-known brands to online or offline shops for buying clothes, shoes, electronic devices and accessories, ordering Iftar and Sehri at favourite restaurants, grocery shopping, booking bus tickets online and many more. The offers will be available till April 1, 2025, said press release on Tuesday.

By using 'A1' coupon, customers can avail Tk 200 instant discount on bKash payment at footwear brand Apex while coupon 'S1' can be used at SaRa Lifestyle for a Tk 300 instant discount.

At selected food courts and premium restaurants, Tk 200 instant discount can be enjoyed with bKash payment using the coupon code 'F4' at restaurants including Secret Recipe, BFC, Burger King, Domino's Pizza, Peyala, Chief's Lounge, etc.

This Ramadan and ahead of Eid, customers can enjoy discount voucher at a 10% discount, up to a Tk 100, at online marketplace Daraz. To avail the discount, customers need to spend at least Tk 550 at Daraz..

bKash users can enjoy up to Tk 400 cashback on any electronics and gadget purchases from selected shops with bKash payment during the festive session of Eid. The electronics shops include Samsung-Electra, Rangs eMart, Minister, STAR TECH, Ryans, Best Electronics, Esquire Electronics, Transcom Digital, Singer, Sony Rangs, etc.

bKash customers can also book bus tickets ahead of Eid holiday with bKash payment to get Tk 100 cashback on minimum spending of Tk 1,000.