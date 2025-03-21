NSU teachers-students protest genocide in Palestine | University News

During the protest, several faculty members and students delivered speeches denouncing the ongoing atrocities against Palestinian civilians, particularly women and children.

Faculty members and students of North South University (NSU), joined by participants from the nearby Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), organized a protest against Israeli aggression in Palestine on Friday (21 March).

The demonstration took place at NSU Gate No. 8 following the Jumma prayer, where protesters raised their voices and chanted slogans condemning Israel’s actions, said a press release.

During the protest, several faculty members and students delivered speeches denouncing the ongoing atrocities against Palestinian civilians, particularly women and children. They strongly criticized the double standards of Western nations in addressing the crisis and condemned the failure of Middle Eastern leaders to prevent what they described as an ongoing genocide.

The protesters called for unity among the Muslim Ummah to exert pressure on Israel and its allies to halt the violence immediately. They emphasized the role of social media in amplifying their message globally, referencing its impact during the July uprising in Bangladesh.

The demonstrators urged the nation to actively protest against Israel and its supporters, advocating for a complete boycott of Israeli products at both governmental and individual levels.

The protest concluded with a special prayer, during which participants prayed for justice for the Palestinian people and accountability for the oppressors.