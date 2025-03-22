DU VC calls for working together to conserve environment, forests | University News

The DU Arbory Culture Center organized the programme in collaboration with the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Biology and 'Poribesh Sangsad' of DU.

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan today urged all to work together to conserve the environment and forests.

He made the call while speaking as the chief guest at a programme organized at 'Smrity Chirantan Chattar' on the campus marking the International Day of Forests.

He said that the Dhaka University will always give support to protect forests in the country.

This year's theme of the day is - 'Forest and Food'.

Arbory Culture Center Director Professor Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin presided over the programme while Dean of the Faculty of Science Professor Dr Abdus Salam, Dean of the Faculty of Biology Professor Dr Md Enamul Haque and Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia spoke on the occasion, among others, as special guests.

DU VC said, "We need to take effective steps to conserve nature, biodiversity and forests. Dhaka University administration is playing its role in afforestation and environmental conservation by taking various steps including strengthening the tree plantation campaign on the university campus and banning leaf burning and fireworks and plastic-banning-programs."

Earlier, the DU VC planted a tree sapling at Smrity Chirantan Chattar as part of the afforestation program on DU campus.

A colorful rally led by the VC was also brought out from Smrity Chirantan Chattar which paraded streets on the campus.

Source : BSS