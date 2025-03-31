Info adviser meets martyr Sumaiya’s family | interim government News

“It is our responsibility and duty to stand beside the families of the victims of July uprising,” he said.

NARAYANGANJ: Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam exchanged Eid greeting with the family members of Sumaiya Akther, a martyr of July Uprising, at Shiddhirganj here today.

During the visit, the adviser inquired about the wellbeing of the family members and handed over Eid gifts to them.

Mahfuj Alam said many people like Sumaiya were killed brutally by the fascist. The present interim government is working to bring the murderers to justice, he said.

“It is our responsibility and duty to stand beside the families of the victims of July uprising,” he said.

Adviser Mahfuj also handed over Eid gifts to Sumaiya’s nine-month old daughter. -BSS