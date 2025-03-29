Imagine big to change the world, Prof Yunus asks students at PKU | Miscellaneous News

Imagine big to change the world, Prof Yunus asks students at PKU

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged students to imagine big things always aiming to change the world.

"A university or educational institution is not only a place to learn what happen, but imagine," he said while addressing a function at Peking University (PKU) in Beijing this morning.

Noting imagination is the greatest power of the earth, Prof Yunus said, "If you imagine, it will happen. If you do not imagine, it will never happen."

Asking the students to look back, he said things happen because somebody imagined.

"Imagination is more powerful than anything we can bring together," he said.

Prof. Yunus encouraged them to imagine the most odd and unhurt things although doing such things seems to be impossible.

"But, the human journey is about making impossible possible. That is our job. And we can make it happen," Prof Yunus said.

Prof Yunus received an honorary doctorate degree from Peking University (PKU) at the function.

Chair of the Peking University Council He Guangcai and President Gong Qihuang also spoke on the occasion.

