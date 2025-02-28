Inaugural ceremony of Jatiya Nagorik Party kicks off | Miscellaneous News

The ceremony began after 4pm today, with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by other religious scriptures, including the Holy Gita, the Tripitaka and the Bible. And then the national anthem was played.

The inauguration ceremony of the Jatiya Nagorik Party has begun at the Manik Mia Avenue, in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital.

The ceremony began after 4pm today, with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by other religious scriptures, including the Holy Gita, the Tripitaka and the Bible. And then the national anthem was played.

A minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the martyrs of the July Mass Uprising, after which people were invited to offer prayers for the martyrs in accordance with their respective religious faiths.

Subsequently, the leaders began delivering speeches at the inauguration ceremony. Representatives from various political parties, including the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizen Committee, attended the event.

Earlier, a significant crowd of students and people from different regions of the country gathered at Manik Mia Avenue, arriving in processions with flags.

A palpable sense of excitement surrounded the launch of the new youth-oriented political party, the Jatiya Nagorik Party.

The event has been organized with various facilities, including a medical team, temporary washrooms, police booths, women's booths, VIP booths, and water stations.

To ensure security, law enforcement agencies have implemented strict measures for the debut of the Jatiya Nagorik Party.

Family members of the martyrs of the July Uprising and wounded July warriors were in present in the event.

Additionally, people from all 64 districts of the country have come to participate in the occasion.

Source: BSS