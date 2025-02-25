Information Adviser Nahid Islam finally quits | Miscellaneous News

Nahid Islam, a former Dhaka University student and coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, took oath as an adviser to the interim government on August 9 after the fall of Hasina government in a mass upsurge on August 5.

Information Adviser Mohammad Nahid Islam stepped down from his position on Tuesday amid discussions that he would join a new political party.

Official sources said Nahid Islam submitted his resignation letter to Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagarik Committee announced on Monday that they would launch their political party at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital on February 28.

Jatiya Nagarik Committee chief organiser Sarjis Alam made the announcement at a press conference at its central office at Bangla Motors in the city.

Source: UNB