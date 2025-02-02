Injured uprising protesters block Mirpur Road | Miscellaneous News

The protesters started the demonstration in front of National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Pangu Hospital) last night to press home their demands that also include official recognition of their sacrifices.

The injured protesters from last year's mass uprising blocked Mirpur Road in Dhaka this morning demanding proper medical treatment, rehabilitation, and compensation.

The protesters started the demonstration in front of National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Pangu Hospital) last night to press home their demands that also include official recognition of their sacrifices.

This morning, they moved to the Mirpur Road and took position there.

After visiting the road around 11:00am, our photojournalist said that there was severe traffic jam on both sides of the road due to the road blockade.

Yesterday, at least 50 injured, undergoing treatment at the Pangu Hospital and the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, blocked the Agargaon-Shishu Mela link road around 9:30pm. The blockade to both lanes of the road caused severe disruption to traffic last night.

According to the injured protesters, they played a role in bringing down the previous regime but have received no financial assistance. They expressed frustration with the interim government, claiming it had failed to ensure their medical care.

Source: The Daily Star