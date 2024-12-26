Investigate and identify culprits of secretariat fire: BNP

In a statement, he also expressed deep concern over the fire incident that broke out in the sensitive Secretariat building last night, leaving one person dead.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday demanded a thorough investigation into the fire at the Secretariat to identify the real culprits.

“The devastating fire at the Secretariat has caused significant damages, with important documents reduced to ashes. It is not unusual that the current interim government finds itself in an embarrassing situation in the wake of such an incident,” the BNP leader said.

“I strongly demand that the real culprits be identified and punished through a proper investigation into the fire,” he said.

Fakhrul called upon the government to provide appropriate compensation to the family of the fire victim and those injured in the incident.

The fire, which broke on the sixth floor of Secretariat Building No. 7 around 1:52 am, was completely extinguished after 10 hours of firefighting efforts.

The fire severely damaged four floors of Building No. 7, from the sixth to the ninth, which housed multiple key ministries and divisions.

Source: UNB