Investigation into graft allegation against Shakib underway, says its Chairman | sports News

Investigation into graft allegation against Shakib underway, says its Chairman

The investigation of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) into the alleged irregularities and corruption against cricketer Shakib Al Hasan is underway, ACC Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen said on Sunday.

“It is still underway. It will be understood after the inquiry,” he told reporters during an Eid greeting exchange event.

Responding to journalists’ questions, the ACC chief shared the latest development regarding the allegations against Shakib, who was previously associated with the commission in an anti-corruption campaign.

Journalists at the briefing pointed out that the star cricketer had earlier worked with the ACC, even promoting its anti-corruption initiatives.

Shakib, a former Awami League lawmaker, has been accused of being involved in a stock market scam, illegal gambling operations, gold smuggling, embezzlement of funds from crab traders, corruption in cricket, and concealing information about his assets in his election affidavit.

In 2018, Shakib signed a contract with the ACC to act as its brand ambassador and took part in the launch of its hotline 106.

Following the emergence of several allegations, the commission in 2022 announced that Shakib would no longer serve in that role.

Source: UNB