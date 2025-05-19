Ishraque's supporters padlock Nagar Bhaban | Miscellaneous News

As part of their continued agitation, the protesters enforced a complete blockade of Nagar Bhaban today from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

Supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain continued their sit-in for the fifth consecutive day today, demanding his swift swearing-in as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Protesters began gathering around 9:00am, blocking the main gate and occupying nearby roads, causing severe traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.

All entrances to Nagar Bhaban, the DSCC headquarters, have remained locked since Saturday, bringing administrative operations and public services to a halt.

In addition to demanding Ishraque's assumption of office, some demonstrators have called for the resignation of Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the Local Government Division, declaring him "unwanted" at DSCC premises.

They have vowed to keep the gates locked until Ishraque is formally handed charge of the mayor's office.

Former secretary Mashiur Rahman, representing the protesters under the banner of Dhakabashi, announced the complete blockade programme yesterday.

"We will remain here from 11:00am to 3:00pm to ensure Nagar Bhaban stays shut during this period," he said.

DSCC operations remain suspended amid the ongoing standoff, with no resolution in sight.

On March 27, the Dhaka First Joint District Judge and Electoral Tribunal declared Ishraque Hossain, a BNP Foreign Affairs Committee member, as the rightful mayor of DSCC.

The Election Commission later issued a gazette notification on April 27, officially recognising him as mayor.