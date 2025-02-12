Islamic foundation to set up book corners in educational institutions | University News

The decision came from the 228th meeting of the Board of Governors of the Foundation held at Islamic Foundation in the city’s Agargaon area with Religious Affairs Adviser and Chairman of the Board of Governors Dr. AFM Khalid Hossain in the chair.

The Islamic Foundation (IF) will set up book corners in schools, madrasas, colleges, and universities across the country to familiarize students with the foundation’s publications and cultivate a habit of reading religious literature.

The decision came from the 228th meeting of the Board of Governors of the Foundation held at Islamic Foundation in the city’s Agargaon area with Religious Affairs Adviser and Chairman of the Board of Governors Dr. AFM Khalid Hossain in the chair.

The book corners will feature a wide range of publications from the Islamic Foundation, including books on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Tafsir, Fiqh, Hadith collections, Islamic teachings for daily life, biographies of prophets and companions, women's rights, and social issues like drug prevention and counter terrorism.

Besides, the foundation also decided to bring unused land owned by the foundation under income-generating activities.

A total of 171 decimals of unused land in 10 districts—Sirajganj, Bogura, Brahmanbaria, Gopalganj, Kushtia, Bandarban, Kurigram, Chapainawabganj, Bhola, and Panchagarh—will be utilized for such projects.

A 4-member committee led by the Director General of the Islamic Foundation has been formed to assess the feasibility of this initiative.

Other key topics discussed in the meeting included rationalizing honorariums for members of the National Moon Sighting Committee, publishing a comprehensive list of IFA publications, addressing issues related to staff promotions, and enhancing the efficiency of the foundation’s activities.

University Grants Commission Chairman Prof. Dr. SMA Faiz, Secretary to the religious affairs ministry AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik, Islamic University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah, Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board Chairman Prof. Muhammad Shah Alamgir, Islamic Foundation Director General Abdur Salam Khan, and religious scholars from various institutions also attended the meeting.

Source: BSS