It’s people’s victory as HC clears way for Ishraque to take oath: Fakhrul | Miscellaneous News

It’s people’s victory as HC clears way for Ishraque to take oath: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said people have achieved a victory through the High Court’s verdict that cleared the way for Ishraque Hossain to take oath as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

“The High Court has delivered the kind of verdict that demonstrates respect for the law. This is undoubtedly a victory for people and democracy,” he told UNB over the phone from Thailand.

The BNP leader alleged that the Awami League rigged the DSCC mayoral election and snatched the results by force. “At that time, the residents of Dhaka, along with the entire nation, had declared Ishraque Hossain as their mayor.”

He called upon the Local Government Ministry to take immediate steps to arrange Ishraque’s swearing-in ceremony.

“I hope the ministry will act without creating further complications and promptly take steps for Ishraque Hossain’s oath-taking to help ease the situation,” Fakhrul said.

Earlier in the day, the High Court dismissed a writ petition that sought a directive against administering the oath of office to BNP leader Ishraque Hossain as the mayor of DSCC, clearing the way for his swearing-in.

Fakhrul called upon BNP leaders, activists and supporters to step off the streets now following the court verdict.

Since the matter has now been resolved in court and the people have won, he said there is no longer any need to continue blocking roads.

“We hope the government will act sensibly and ensure Ishraque’s swearing-in. Our supporters should now clear the roads for the sake of public relief,” Fakhrul said.

No Alternative to Election Roadmap

Fakhrul urged the government to come up with a specific election roadmap promptly to overcome the political crisis.

“We reiterate that the only way to resolve the current political crisis is to announce a clear roadmap for the national election very soon. There is no use discussing anything else,” he said.

Stating that reforms are part of a continuous process, the BNP leader said the proposals agreed upon by political parties within the framework of the National Consensus Commission should be formally announced and a charter should be prepared.

“So, doing any excesses or causing delays over the reforms will only complicate the situation. That is why the people expect that a roadmap will be announced very soon, elections will be arranged, and the ongoing reform proposals on which there is consensus will be implemented,” he observed.

The reform proposals on which there is no consensus, Fakhrul said, will be kept as an ongoing process within the charter.

Mirza Fakhrul travelled to Bangkok on May 14 for eye surgery. A successful operation on his left eye was performed the following day at Rutnin Eye Hospital. Since then, he has remained under close observation by doctors.