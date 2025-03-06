IU authorities rename four halls, academic building | University News

According to the press release, the decision was made at the 267th syndicated meeting held on February 26 with IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nakib Mohammad Nasrullah in the chair.

The authorities of Islamic University (IU) have renamed four residential halls and an academic building that were previously named after ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

A press release, signed by IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan, was issued in this regard on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the press release, the decision was made at the 267th syndicated meeting held on February 26 with IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nakib Mohammad Nasrullah in the chair.

The name of Sheikh Hasina Hall has been renamed as 'July-36 Hall', Sheikh Russell Hall as 'Shahid Anas Hall', Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall as 'Shah Azizur Rahman Hall', Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Hall as 'Ummul Mumineen Ayesha Siddiqah Hall'.

Besides, Wazed Miah Science Building now will be called 'Ibn Sina Science Building' as per the change.

The university authorities changed the names following the direction of the Education Ministry's Secondary and Higher Education Division, the release added.

Source: UNB