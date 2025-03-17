IU forms body to probe ‘irregularities, corruption in recruitment’ | University News

Deputy Registrar Masudul Haque Talukder was made the member secretary of the committee, while Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad of the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering department, Prof Dr Rashiduzzaman of the Bengali department, and Prof Dr Abdul Bari of the Islamic History and Culture department were included as members.

Islamic University (IU) authorities in Kushtia have formed a committee to investigate allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers, officials, and staff during the 15-year tenure of the Awami League government.

IU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah formed the committee with Prof Dr Farukuzzaman Khan of the Computer Science and Engineering department as its chief, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

Deputy Registrar Masudul Haque Talukder was made the member secretary of the committee, while Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad of the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering department, Prof Dr Rashiduzzaman of the Bengali department, and Prof Dr Abdul Bari of the Islamic History and Culture department were included as members.

The committee will investigate alleged corruption, nepotism, and irregularities in recruitment at the university between March 9, 2009, and August 5, 2024, the release said.

It was asked to submit its report within 90 days.

Source: UNB