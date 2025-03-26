Jahangir pays tributes to martyred policemen at Police Memorial | Miscellaneous News

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Md. Khuda Baksh Chowdhury and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam also paid tributes to the great sons of the soil.

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury paid glowing tributes to the police personnel martyred during the Great War of Liberation marking the Independence and National Day.

He paid the rich tribute to the martyrs after placing a floral wreath at the Police Memorial, Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital at 8am today.

DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali, RAB Director General A. K. M. Shahidur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Police Service Association, Additional IGP (Administration) Md. Matiur Rahman Sheikh, leaders of Bangladesh Police Women Network (BPWN) paid tribute to the martyred police members by placing wreaths at the Police Memorial.

A well-equipped police team gave a guard of honor. Then a sad tune was played on the bugle.

Source : BSS