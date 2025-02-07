Jahangirnagar Univ student union election by May 21 | University News

"The Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU) election will be held in the third week of May 2025, no later than May 21. The election commission already formed for this purpose will announce the schedule at least 21 days prior to the polls, as per the JUCSU constitution, which means the schedule will be declared in the last week of April 2025," reads the notification.

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU) election will be held within May 21, 2025 according to a notice by the university's vice chancellor.

A notification issued on Thursday, February 6, signed by the university's vice-chancellor and president of the students' union, Professor Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, confirms that the election will be held within the third week of May.

"The Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU) election will be held in the third week of May 2025, no later than May 21. The election commission already formed for this purpose will announce the schedule at least 21 days prior to the polls, as per the JUCSU constitution, which means the schedule will be declared in the last week of April 2025," reads the notification.

It is worth noting that, as per the previously announced roadmap, the election schedule was initially supposed to be declared on February 1.

However, based on recommendations from the environment council (formed to oversee the electoral climate on campus), the announcement was postponed. Instead, a 10-member committee was formed to review and amend the JUCSU and hall union charters.

The committee was also tasked with determining the appropriate date for announcing the JUCSU election schedule by February 6.

Source: The Daily Star