Jahangirnagar University: Students struggle as mosquitoes take over | University News

As dusk falls over the lush green campus of Jahangirnagar University (JU), the air buzzes with an unwelcome presence.

Swarms of mosquitoes descend upon student dormitories, classrooms and common spaces, forcing students into a nightly battle against relentless bites and buzzing.

The mosquito infestation, now worse than ever, has disrupted daily life, making studying a challenge and sleep a luxury.

With the growing threat of dengue fever looming, anxiety grips the student body, who feel increasingly helpless in the face of the crisis.

Campus Under Attack

No corner of JU is spared. From dormitories to popular student gathering spots such as Mukto Mancha, Murad Chattar, Munni Sarani, Monpura, Transport Chattar, TSC, the Central Field, and Sundarban, mosquitoes have turned once-vibrant spaces into battlegrounds.

Experts say the infestation stems from unchecked environmental conditions.

Dr Kabirul Bashar, a professor at the Department of Zoology, points to human activity as a major factor.

"Urbanisation and ongoing construction on campus have created ideal conditions for Aedes mosquitoes to breed. Overgrown bushes and stagnant drains provide perfect habitats for Culex mosquitoes. Without proper cleaning and drainage improvements, the situation will not improve," he warned.

For students, the relentless mosquito invasion is more than just a nuisance—it is a daily ordeal that impacts their academic and personal lives.

"The mosquito problem wasn’t this severe before. Now, it’s impossible to stay in my room. Even with mosquito coils, the insects don’t go away. Studying has become a challenge," said Redwan Mia, a third-year student from Kamaluddin Hall.

The situation is just as dire for first-year student Naima Rose from Pritilata Hall. "JU is beautiful, but the mosquitoes are unbearable. They swarm in the evenings, making it impossible to study. I’m preparing for my tutorial exams, but I have to read from inside a mosquito net, fearing I might fall ill."

Even the library, a sanctuary for many, offers little relief.

Himel Hasan, a fourth-year student, described his frustration, "I brought a mosquito coil with me because even the library isn’t mosquito-free. My exams are approaching, but I can’t focus due to the constant buzzing and biting."

Hall Authorities Struggle to Contain the Problem

Despite growing frustration, hall authorities insist they are doing what they can with limited resources.

"We spray insecticide twice a week and clean the surrounding bushes, but the mosquito numbers aren’t decreasing. Our resources are limited, so large-scale action isn’t possible," said Prof Lutful Elahi, Provost of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Hall.

Prof Faruk Ahmed, Provost of Rokeya Hall, admitted that despite regular insecticide spraying, the problem persists. "Overgrown bushes and clogged drains remain major issues. We need a more coordinated effort to address this."

Former Provost of Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, Prof Abdullah Hel Kafi, issued a stark warning, "The mosquito infestation is severely disrupting students’ lives. Without regular insecticide spraying and proper cleaning of drains and bushes, the problem will only escalate, leading to more illnesses and academic setbacks."

Health Concerns on the Rise

With the rise in mosquito populations, the university’s medical center has seen a surge in students seeking treatment for fever and suspected dengue cases.

Sumon Mia, a second-year student, was among those who visited the medical center after developing a fever. "I’ve had a fever for two days and came for a dengue test. Many others are here for the same reason. The mosquitoes are making it impossible to study or sleep."

Dr Shyamal Kumar Shil, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, confirmed the growing health concerns. "We’ve conducted dengue tests for several students, but the number of confirmed cases remains low. However, unless the overgrown bushes and stagnant water are cleared, controlling the mosquito population will be difficult."

Who Is Responsible?

The university administration acknowledges the issue but insists the responsibility lies with individual halls.

Prof ABM Azizur Rahman, Acting Registrar of JU, stated, "If mosquito infestations are reported, the estate office is responsible for taking action. We are ready to provide manpower and supplies, but no formal requests have been made by the residential halls."

Similarly, Md Abul Kashem, Deputy Registrar of the Estate Department, emphasized that hall authorities must take the lead. "The halls are managing their own mosquito control measures. We supply insecticides and equipment when requested, but the primary responsibility lies with the hall authorities."

With students bearing the brunt of the crisis, many are calling for a more coordinated response.

What’s Next? Promises and Challenges

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Sohel Ahmed assured that steps are being taken. "We’ve instructed all halls to spray insecticides regularly, and the costs will be covered by their own funds. We will also provide necessary supplies. Each hall has sufficient manpower to clean bushes and drains, and they are well-compensated for their work. If additional assistance is needed, we will respond."

Despite these assurances, the problem persists. Without immediate and large-scale intervention, the mosquito menace at JU threatens to escalate into a full-blown health crisis.

For now, students remain trapped in an exhausting cycle of makeshift solutions, fighting a battle against an enemy that shows no signs of retreating.

Source: UNB