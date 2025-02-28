Jatiya Nagorik Party's formal inauguration begins at Manik Mia Avenue | Miscellaneous News

Thousands of people from the city and various districts of the country have already joined the launch event, and many are still joining the programme.

The launch event of the new political party of student activists of the July Movement named Jatiya Nagorik Party-JNC (National Citizen Party) formally started in the capital's Manik Miah Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The event started at 4:20 pm with recitations from the Holy Quran, Gita, Tripitaka, and Bible.

The National Anthem was sung, and one-minute silence was observed in memory of those martyred during the July mass uprising.

Thousands of people from the city and various districts of the country have already joined the launch event, and many are still joining the programme.

The new political party was formed by leaders of the Jatiya Nagarik Committee (JNC) and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM).

The names for the top ten posts of the new political party have been finalised.

Former information adviser Nahid Islam is going to be the convener of the new party, while Akhter Hossen to be its member secretary.

The names that were finalised for other top posts include Samanta Shermeen and Ariful Islam Adeeb for the two senior joint convener posts and Tasnim Jara and Nahida Sarwar (Nova) for two senior joint member secretary posts.

Nasiruddin Patwary was finalised for the chief coordinator post and Abdul Hannan Masud for the post of joint coordinator.

Besides, Sarjis Alam is certain to be the chief organizer for the northern region and Hasnat Abdullah is sure to be the chief organizer for the southern region.

The name of the new party was confirmed by Sarjis Alam on Thursday in a Facebook post. “Banners bearing this name will be raised across the country. Let Bangladesh resonate with this name,” he wrote.

He said the new party would uphold the spirit of the July uprising in its political course.

Ahead of the party's formation, students affiliated with the July Movement launched a new student organisation named ‘Gonotantraik Chhatra Sangsad’ on Wednesday. But the move sparked protests from a faction of activists who had also participated in the movement.

Source: UNB