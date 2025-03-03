JCD JU demands better food quality, more subsidies | University News

A JCD delegation led by its convener Jahir Uddin Babor and Member Secretary Wasim Ahmed Anik submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor in this regard.

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) Jahangirnagar University unit today demanded improvement of food quality in canteens and dining halls of the dormitories.

They also demanded for establishment of hall-based administrative monitoring cells for fixing the price of foods and increase of subsidies.

A JCD delegation led by its convener Jahir Uddin Babor and Member Secretary Wasim Ahmed Anik submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor in this regard.

The memorandum said, “As the classes are open during Ramadan, the students are staying in the halls to attend the classes and exams for over half of the month of fasting.

“Fasting students cannot concentrate on their studies if their nutritional needs remain unmet. The nutritional deficiency also leads to different physical complications of the students,” according to the memorandum.

“The administration should take appropriate steps to increase the quality of canteen food in the residential halls and fix appropriate prices for this month,” it said.