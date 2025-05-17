JnU protests end as demands met | University News

The protesting students and teachers, who began hunger strike on Friday afternoon, broke their hunger strike after the assurance at about 7:45pm.

Protesting students, teachers and staff of Jagannath University on Friday evening withdrew their protest programmes after three days of demonstrations in front of the Kakrail Mosque police barricade near the chief adviser’s official residence Jamuna in the capital Dhaka following the University Grants Commission chairman’s assurance of meeting their demands.

The JnU Teachers’ Association also withdrew the complete shutdown of the university, which was announced on May 15.

Later, JnU Teachers’ Association general secretary Professor Rais Uddin at a press briefing at about 8:30pm on Friday withdrew all protest programmes, saying that the government accepted all their demands.

Rezaul said that the government decided that it would increase budget for expenses for university operations, addressing the protesters’ first demand.

The demand was the introduction of ‘housing stipend’ for 70 per cent of the JnU students from the forthcoming financial year and the continuation of the financial support until securing permanent accommodation for all students.

The VC said that the construction of temporary halls would begin soon as per the decision.

Earlier on the day, the protesters had begun the pre-announced hunger strike on the third day of their movement.

Over 85 students and teachers began the pre-announced hunger strike after JnU Teachers’ Association senior member Monzur Morshed Bhuiya announced the beginning of the programme at 3:45pm.

A group of protesting students had stayed in front of the police barricade for the whole night while several hundred students, teachers and university staff by university buses and with processions joined the sit-in on the day blocking the road for the third day.

At least 50 teachers and students of JnU were injured in police action on the day when the police intercepted the march to disperse the protesters at the Kakrail Mosque police barricade.