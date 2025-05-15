JnU students continue sit-in for second day, block Kakrail intersection | University News

They blocked the road at Kakrail chanting slogans like “Aposh Na Sngram, Sangram Sangram,” “Dalali Na Rajpath, Rajpath Rajpath,” “Lorai Lorai Lorai Sai, Lorai Kora Bashta Sai.”

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) continued their sit-in protest for a second consecutive day on Thursday, occupying the busy Kakrail intersection in Dhaka to press home their three-point demand.

Their demands are housing allowance for 70% students of the university from the next fiscal year, approving a full budget for Jagannath University for the 2025-26 fiscal year and building a second campus for the university.

The students declared that they would not vacate the streets until their demands are met.

Law enforcement personnel, including members of the army, police, and SWAT teams, were deployed to maintain order in the area.

The protest began on 14 May, when students marched towards the State Guesthouse Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser. Teachers and students participated in the long march together to press for their demands.