JnU to shift to online classes from March 9

JnU vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim confirmed the decision saying considering the convenience of students during the holy month of Ramadan, all classes will be held online from March 9.

Jagannath University (JnU) authority has decided to conduct all classes online from March 9.

The ongoing examinations in different departments will be held in person, according to a press release signed by university's acting registrar Professor Dr Md Sheikh Gias Uddin.

Source: BSS