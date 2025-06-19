JU BDSC gets convening committee | University News

The committee included 8 joint conveners, 9 joint member secretaries, 13 organisers and 22 members.

Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit of Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council (BDSC) got its maiden convening committee for the next one-year term.

An official notification signed by BDSC's central convener Abu Baker Majumdar, member secretary Jahid Ahsan and chief organiser Tahmid Al Mudassir Chowdhury made the announcement on Wednesday night.

Arifuzzaman Uzzal was made convener of the committee, with Abu Touhid Md Siam as the member secretary, Nakib Al Mahmud Arnob as the chief organiser, and Nadia Rahman Onnesha as the spokesperson, according to the notification.

Besides, Nasim Al Tariq and Ahsan Labib were made senior joint convener and senior joint member secretary, respectively, of the newly formed 58-member convening committee.

The committee included 8 joint conveners, 9 joint member secretaries, 13 organisers and 22 members.

"As we got the responsibility of JU unit of a newly formed student organisation, we want to change the decades-long culture of student politics where students were forced to attend the political programmes," said ArifuzzamanUzzal, convener of the newly formed committee, sharing his initial thoughts.

"Under the pretext of teaching manners, students often faced mistreatment in the 'Ganoroom' and guest room. Our goal is to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment where students from all backgrounds feel respected and valued," he added.