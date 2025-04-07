JU condemns Gaza killings, calls for int'l intervention to halt bloodshed | University News

The university expressed grave concern over the widespread killing of civilians, particularly women and children and the indiscriminate destruction of homes and infrastructure in Gaza, said a press release signed by the acting director of JU's Public Relations Office today.

Jahangirnagar University authorities have condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, terming the actions of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) as genocide and urging the international community to take swift measures to halt the bloodshed.

The university expressed grave concern over the widespread killing of civilians, particularly women and children and the indiscriminate destruction of homes and infrastructure in Gaza, said a press release signed by the acting director of JU's Public Relations Office today.

Meanwhile, a group of Jahangirnagar University School and College students staged a demonstration at around 11:00 am at JU's central Shaheed Minar premises in protest of Israeli brutalises and demanded a free Palestine.

Source: BSS