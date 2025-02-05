JU decides to abolish ward quota in admission test | University News

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Kamrul Ahsan made the announcement in front of the administrative building of the university around 12.15am in the presence of protesting students.

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) have decided to abolish the ward quota in the admission test for the first year of the university.

Following the continuous movement of the university students demanding abolition of ward quota, the authorities declared the decision at midnight yesterday.

JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Kamrul Ahsan made the announcement in front of the administrative building of the university around 12.15am in the presence of protesting students.

At this time, a committee was also announced to submit recommendations for providing institutional facilities to the teachers, officers and employees of the university.

Earlier, the students of Jahangirnagar University demanded the abolition of the quota system in the admission test to the Vice Chancellor.

Following the demand, the university administration canceled the freedom fighters' grandchildren quota, VC quota and made some reforms in the ward quota system.

However, last Sunday, the students started hunger strike under the banner of Anti Discrimination Student Movement demanding the complete abolition of ward quota.

Later, the university authorities made some more reforms in the ward quota system. The students accepted the reforms and suspended hunger strike on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the officers and employees of the university started an agitation demanding the maintenance of ward quota as per the previous rule yesterday morning.

To meet their demand, they took position in front of the administration building at 12 noon. There they misbehaved with the students who were agitating for quota abolition.

In protest, at 1.30pm, the students again started their movement demanding the complete abolition of the ward quota system.

At 2pm, the agitating students brought out a procession from the Bottola area. After parading various halls they took position in front of the administration building.

Later, JU Vice-Chancellor came there and spoke to the students asking for 4 hours to resolve the ward quota issue.

After discussing with the Central Admission Management Committee of the university, the authorities took this decision of abolishing ward quota.

Source: BSS