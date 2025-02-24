JU holds protest rally against rape, kidnapping, terrorism | University News

During the march, students were heard chanting slogans such as: "Rape is happening all over the country, what is the interim doing? Break the black hands of terrorists! Break the black hands of rapists! Break the black hands of kidnappers! We have given blood, we will give more blood! Injustice will be washed away in a flood of blood!"

A group of students from Jahangirnagar University (JU) staged a protest rally on Sunday, voicing concerns over the recent deterioration in the law-and-order situation in Bangladesh, as well as the ongoing issues of rape, kidnapping, murder and terrorism.

The rally started from the university's central Shaheed Minar on Sunday, circled several important roads, and ended at the starting point.

During the march, students were heard chanting slogans such as: "Rape is happening all over the country, what is the interim doing? Break the black hands of terrorists! Break the black hands of rapists! Break the black hands of kidnappers! We have given blood, we will give more blood! Injustice will be washed away in a flood of blood!"

Speakers at the rally said that the law-and-order situation in the country has “deteriorated drastically”, and that the rule of law in the country has reached a “zero level”.

They mentioned that 17 rape incidents occurred in the last 48 hours, and that students are living in extreme fear.

Meanwhile, students from different universities and colleges in Dhaka held demonstrations, demanding capital punishment for rapists and urgent government action to address the alarming rise in crimes, including mugging and robbery.

Source: UNB