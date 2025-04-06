JU launches control room for students' safe return after Eid vacation | University News

Students were instructed to contact the control room at 01765333958 for assistance, said the press release.

Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have launched a dedicated control room to ensure students' smooth and safe return to campus following Eid vacation.

A press release signed by Mohammad Mahiuddin, acting director of JU's Public Relations Office, confirmed the matter today.

As the classes and examinations are set to commence on April 8 after the Eid vacation, students have already begun returning to campus. To facilitate this, the administration has set up a dedicated control room, according to the press release.

Students were instructed to contact the control room at 01765333958 for assistance, said the press release.

In addition, university security personnel, Ansar members and police were also deployed at the main entrances to ensure safety on campus, it added.

Source: BSS